Urmila Matondkar talks nepotism: “Many couldn’t handle a middle-class Marathi girl…”

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar recently opened up in an interview with The Times of India, sharing insights into her career and addressing misconceptions about her work and relationships in the industry.

Dismissing rumors of a fallout with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Urmila clarified, “There was no fallout between RGV and me. I even did special songs in his movies like ‘Company’ and ‘Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.’”

She emphasized her independent rise in the industry, saying, “I made it on my own without anyone’s backing. Back then, nobody discussed nepotism this openly, but it existed. Many struggled to accept that a middle-class Marathi girl could achieve success without a powerful family name. I am proud to say I am a people-made star. My work has always spoken for itself.”

Reflecting on the challenges she faced, Urmila expressed frustration with how the media perceived her in the 1990s.

Despite a diverse filmography that included critically acclaimed performances in movies like ‘Kaun?’, ‘Bhoot’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, ‘Pinjar’, and ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’, she often found herself typecast.

“The media had obsession with everything about me except my acting. Films like ‘Rangeela’ portrayed a character with dreams and a simple background, yet I was labeled as an item girl or a sex symbol. I’m glad today’s media has a more nuanced perspective on women,” she said.

Urmila’s iconic role in ‘Rangeela’ (1995), directed by Ram Gopal Varma, remains a milestone in her career. The romantic comedy, starring Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, marked A. R. Rahman’s debut as a composer in Hindi cinema.

The film’s music and Urmila’s portrayal of Mili, a small-town girl with big dreams, captivated audiences and gave her a celebrated place in Bollywood.

As she looks back, Urmila Matondkar celebrates the progress in the industry’s attitude towards women. “I’m happy to see that today’s conversations around women in cinema are more meaningful,” she added.