‘Satya’ re-release: Manoj Bajpayee & Urmila’s iconic comeback to theatres!

The trend of re-releasing classic films in cinemas, despite their availability on digital platforms, became a major highlight of 2024. This wave of nostalgia seems set to continue into the new year, with the first major re-release of 2025 being none other than ‘Satya’ (1998), the iconic crime drama directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the film, Varma announced that ‘Satya’ will re-release in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Advertisement

The film, which starred Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar, and JD Chakravarthy, became a cult classic that left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Varma shared the news on social media, teasing fans with the message: “SATYA coming back into theatres on a re-release with ALL GUNS BLARING on JAN 17 th 2025 ..The UNDERWORLD is coming into the UPPERWORLD.”

The director also shared a tweet from a film trade expert, which highlighted the success of re-releases not just for blockbuster films, but for those that challenged the norms of filmmaking. ‘Satya’, the tweet noted, was one such film. Varma’s enthusiastic response to the post was simply writing “Amen!”

‘Satya’ tells the story of an immigrant named Satya (played by JD Chakravarthy), who arrives in Mumbai seeking work. He befriends Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee) and becomes entangled in the city’s notorious underworld.

The film was a game-changer in its portrayal of organized crime, offering a gritty, realistic view of Mumbai’s criminal underbelly.

Initially conceived as an action film, Varma shifted focus to a more intense crime drama after interacting with real-life criminals. He collaborated with Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap for the screenplay, and chose relatively unknown actors to bring authenticity to the story.

The film’s haunting soundtrack, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Sandeep Chowta, and the poetic lyrics by Gulzar, added to its raw, compelling atmosphere.

Shot on a modest budget of ₹2.5 crore, ‘Satya’ was a critical and commercial success, and it remains one of the most influential films in Indian cinema.