Doja Cat clears up rumors about engagement to Joseph Quinn

Singer and rapper Doja Cat recently addressed rumors about her relationship status after being spotted with a ring on her left hand. The speculation began swirling after her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where fans and media alike noticed the ring and immediately began speculating about an engagement to actor Joseph Quinn, known for his role in ‘Stranger Things’.

However, Doja Cat quickly put those rumors to rest. In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), she clarified that she is not engaged.

“No, I’m not engaged,” she wrote. “It’s a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it.”

The rumors of a possible engagement between Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn didn’t come out of nowhere. The two had been linked after a viral TikTok exchange involving ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp.

In 2022, Doja had publicly shown interest in Quinn, known for his role as Eddie Munson on the hit Netflix series. In a TikTok post, she reached out to Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, asking him to connect her with Quinn.

During the now-infamous exchange, Doja messaged Schnapp, asking, “Noah, can you tell Joseph to hit me up?” She even humorously followed up, asking whether Quinn had a girlfriend.

In response, Schnapp joked that she should “slide into his DMs,” but when Doja admitted she couldn’t find Quinn’s social media accounts, Schnapp helped her out by sending a link to Quinn’s Instagram.

What seemed like light-hearted banter took a turn when Schnapp shared their private exchange with his 30 million TikTok followers. The post quickly went viral, leading to an outpouring of opinions and criticism about the public nature of their conversation.

Doja Cat didn’t take kindly to the exposure, expressing her frustration in a live video. She called Schnapp’s actions “unbelievably socially unaware and whack” and said she felt uncomfortable having her private messages revealed to the world without her consent.

Despite the public fallout, it appears there’s no lingering bad blood between Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp. The 18-year-old actor later took to social media to clear the air. In a video, he addressed the controversy while casually solving a math quiz set to Doja Cat’s hit song ‘Kiss Me More’. Along with the video, Schnapp reassured fans that everything was fine between them. “Guys, everything is all good. I apologized, and I still follow her and love her music—no hard feelings,” he wrote.