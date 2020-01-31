Sanjay Leela Bhansali has begun shooting for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film has been a long-planned project that has finally taken off. The film has already created much buzz among the audiences since the makers released the first look poster featuring Alia Bhatt in a whole new avatar.

On Thursday, the makers of the film finalized one of the leads for the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari has been roped in to play one of the lead roles named Afsan in the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was looking for a fresh face when he came across Maheshwari’s audition tape. The actor will kickstart the shooting soon. As of now, the makers are filming younger days of Gangubai. While the actor and the makers are yet to make the announcement, this is huge news for his fans who are eagerly waiting for his project.

Shantanu Maheshwari is quite a famous name on TV. He made his debut in V Channel’s dance drama, Dil Dosti and Dance. This was followed by another lead role in MTV’s show Girls On Top, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, India’s Best Dramebaaz and others. He recently starred in ALT Balaji’s drama, Medically Yours and participated in Nach Baliye with his ladylove Nityaami Shirke.

Gangubai’s story is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothawali, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history. She was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with many ferocious gangsters as her client. The film will release on 11th September 2020.