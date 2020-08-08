The year 2020 has been extremely disastrous in terms of losing near and dear ones. Talking about the entertainment industry, this has been the worst phase for people working in it. While we have been dealing with Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, another devastating news of the passing away of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma has left everyone in a state of shock. From fans to close friends to colleagues, all are extremely shocked over the sudden demise of Sameer. While most stars expressed grief over his loss via social media, actor Samir Soni, who was a close friend of Sameer, has opened up about his last meeting.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Samir recalled how they had met last week and discussed an incident that had taken place back in June. Samir recalled how Sameer was his close friend and that they connected on the sets of Dil Kya Chahta Hai. He mentioned that they had lost touch over the years but in 2019 had reconnected.

The two had met last week. Narrating an incident, Soni said, “In June, he had borrowed my car to go to Pune. Unfortunately, he met with an accident on the way, but did not inform me. A few days later, the authorities informed me that they had found my car by the side of the road. However, when I asked Samir about it, he denied meeting with an accident. I didn’t prod him further. Almost a month passed and I started feeling that all was not well with him. So, last week, I visited him at his Malad residence. That’s when he apologised for the accident, and I told him that it was okay. Since he was not feeling well that day, I left within a few minutes. And then, a few days later, I hear that he has hanged himself in his flat. I kept crying all day after I heard the news. I still can’t believe that he has gone from our lives. I just wish he had reached out to someone if he was going through personal issues.”

Sharing his grief on his Instagram handle, Soni shared a picture of his friend and wrote, “RIP Buddy I know you’re watching. I know you are. (sic).”

The actor was last seen in Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke. He played Kuhu’s father on the show. Apart from that, he’s been a part of several other shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu thi and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du. He has also acted in many movies including Hasee Toh Phasee.