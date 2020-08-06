Amidst investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case, another shocking event has taken place in the entertainment industry. Popular TV actor Sameer Sharma, who was last seen in Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke allegedly committed suicide at his Malad residence in Mumbai, on Wednesday night.

As per reports, the 44-year-old actor was found hanging by the kitchen ceiling of his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg, Malad west.

According to the Malad police, Sameer had recently rented the apartment in February this year. His body was discovered by the watchman of the society. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspect that the actor committed suicide two days back. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police in the case, Mid-Day reports. Reports mentioned that no ‘note’ has been found at the actor’s residence. “A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

The actor was last seen in Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke. He played Kuhu’s father on the show. Apart from that, he’s been a part of several other shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu thi and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du. He has also acted in many movies including Hasee Toh Phasee.