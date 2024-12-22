Triptii Dimri’s breathtaking Christmas getaway is pure holiday magic!

Triptii Dimri is embracing the Christmas holiday spirit with a picturesque getaway to the Cotswolds, where she’s immersing herself in the charm of the English countryside.

The actress, known for her roles in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, shared glimpses of her Christmas vacation on Instagram, taking her followers along on a journey through quaint villages, lush farms, and vintage cottages.

Triptii, who has made waves in both film and fashion, was spotted holding delicate Christmas ornaments as she wandered the country lanes, capturing the beauty of taverns and a starry night sky on camera.

She also gave fans a peek into her stay at a stunning Victorian-era manor, nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds. The property, with its stone pathways, lush gardens, and cozy outdoor seating areas.

A highlight of Dimri’s holiday was her delightful breakfast spread, featuring fresh fruits that seemed like the ideal way to start her day in such a serene setting. Beautiful Christmas trees adorned the property, adding to the festive atmosphere before she ventured out to explore local gems.

One of her stops included a visit to a cozy library, where she picked up ‘Poems About Birds’, a perfect companion to her hot chocolate.

Known for her critically acclaimed performances in ‘Bulbbul’ (2020) and ‘Qala’ (2022), Dimri continues to shine in the entertainment industry.

She was recently featured in Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list and is enjoying a successful year with her role in the hit film ‘Animal’ (2023).