Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Shah Rukh Khan: “Your music died after I left”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently opened up about his long-standing fallout with Shah Rukh Khan, revealing why he decided to stop singing for the actor after years of successful collaborations.

On a podcast, the veteran singer reflected on the feud, clarifying that unlike others who publicly criticized Shah Rukh, he never resorted to personal attacks.

“I never abused him or named a dog after him,” Abhijeet remarked, alluding to the much-publicized spat between the two.

The singer also shared his belief that Shah Rukh Khan has not had a memorable song since their partnership ended 17 years ago.

Abhijeet, who lent his voice to some of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic tracks, including ‘Tumne Jo Mujhe Dekha’ from ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Chaand Taare’ from ‘Yes Boss’, expressed that the actor missed the magic they once created together.

Despite their differences, Abhijeet emphasized that Shah Rukh could have reached out to him—not to apologize, but simply to mend fences. “I’m older than him, he could come and hug me,” he said, adding, “I wasn’t expecting an apology, but he could have said, ‘Ho gaya yaar, chal yaar (come on), let’s work together again.’”

Abhijeet likened his relationship with Shah Rukh to that of a married couple, acknowledging that while they had disagreements, they were ultimately “made for each other.”

However, he admitted that their bond was always strictly professional, with no personal connection beyond their work.

When questioned about his past statement that Shah Rukh was a superstar only as long as Abhijeet was singing for him, the singer initially denied it, but later explained that his words came out of context.

He clarified that he was referring to a shift in the quality of Shah Rukh’s music post their collaborations. “After I said that, ‘Lungi Dance’ came out… obviously, I wouldn’t sing that,” he remarked. He went on to point out that none of Shah Rukh’s recent songs had the same impact as the iconic tracks from films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and ‘Darr’. “Those songs are not the same,” he concluded.