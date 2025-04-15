Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘The Bhootnii’ gets a new release date

The makers of the highly anticipated horror action-comedy, “The Bhootnii” have decided to change the film’s release date.

The Sanjay Dutt-led drama will now arrive in the cinema halls on 1st May 2025. As the film involves, the team is working on extensive VFX that shall be par excellence, and the makers remain committed to delivering a top-notch cinematic experience for audiences.

Sharing the new release date of “The Bhootnii”, the makers informed, “Insaan mohabbat wali date fix kar sakta hai, bhootnii ke aane ki nahi… woh kab aayegi, kaise aayegi, yeh sirf wahi jaanti hai! Laga tha 18th April ko aayegi lekin ab aa rahi hai 1st May ko, taiyaar rehna! #TheBhootnii– in cinemas 1st May 2025!”

If released on April 18 as planned, “The Bhootnii” would have locked horns with Akshay Kumar’s “Kesari Chapter 2” at the box office.

Recently, Navneet Malik who will play the young Dutt in the film opened up about the challenges he faced while preparing for his role.

Sharing insights into the preparation, pressure, and passion that went into portraying the iconic star during his younger days, Navneet told IANS, “It’s truly been a pleasure to work with the legendary Sanjay Dutt. In fact, in the film, I’m portraying none other than Sanjay Dutt himself. But I won’t reveal the entire story or the exact details of my character just yet. I’d really appreciate it if everyone goes to the theatre and watches the film — and then, of course, we can have a conversation about it.”

The trailer of the movie has received a thunderous response. Aside from Dutt, “The Bhootnii” also stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in prominent roles.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, “The Bhootnii” is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide release hitting theatres on 1st May 2025.