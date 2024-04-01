Tiger Shroff pulls April fool’s Prank on Akshay Kumar

In the spirit of April Fool’s Day, Tiger Shroff pulled off a classic prank on his co-star Akshay Kumar, reminiscent of their ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ days. Sharing the mischief on Instagram, Tiger posted a video where he tricked Akshay with a fizzy surprise, leaving the ‘OMG 2′ star soaked in soft drink. The caption “Apri bade miya” added a touch of humor to the prank-filled day.

April Fools’ Day, a global tradition of playful pranks and jokes, sees people across the world indulging in harmless fun with friends and family, culminating in the classic shout of “April Fools!” to mark the end of the jest.

The camaraderie between Akshay and Tiger isn’t just limited to on-screen antics; the duo has been lighting up social media with their lively promotion of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. From hilarious behind-the-scenes snippets to spirited dance-offs, their chemistry is undeniable.

In a recent Instagram post, Akshay shared a hilarious video from the festivities of Holi. Expecting a splash of colored water, Tiger found himself soaked in a surprise twist involving a coconut instead. Akshay’s caption, “Bura na mano, Holi #HappyHoli everyone,” added to the festive vibe.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, promises an Eid release in 2024, boasting of a grand scale production shot in diverse locations like Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Produced by a stellar team, including Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as a compelling antagonist, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

With its recently unveiled trailer receiving a warm reception from fans, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is gearing up for a major Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’, promising audiences an electrifying Eid at the cinemas.