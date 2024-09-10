Taha Shah Badussha trivia: Starred in ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ with Sidharth and Katrina

Did you know that Taha Shah Badussha, now known as the “National Crush,” once played Sidharth Malhotra’s brother in the film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’? Released in 2016, this film starring Malhotra and Katrina Kaif celebrates its eighth anniversary today, and many fans are surprised to learn that Taha Shah was part of its cast. He played Tarun Bhalla, Sidharth’s on-screen brother, a role that added emotional depth to the movie.

Though his role wasn’t the centerpiece of ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, Taha Shah’s performance didn’t go unnoticed. His portrayal of Tarun Bhalla stood out, contributing significantly to the emotional core of the story. The film explored themes like love, family, and life’s pivotal moments through different timelines, and Taha’s character helped ground these elements, making the narrative more relatable.

Since his appearance in the film, Taha Shah Badussha’s career has been on a steady rise. His charm, talent, and commitment to his roles have earned him a loyal fan base. His recent performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has been widely praised, further cementing his place in Indian cinema. Taha’s ability to adapt to various roles, especially in youth-centric films, has given him the spotlight in the industry, and he is seen as an actor who’s unafraid to take on new challenges.

Looking ahead, Taha’s future in Bollywood looks even brighter. He has signed a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy’s production house, signaling more exciting projects to come.