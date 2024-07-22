Sushmita Sen affirms single status; Rohman Shawl reacts, emphasizes special bond

In a candid conversation on Rhea Chakraborty’s debut episode of ‘Chapter 2’, Sushmita Sen opened up about her current relationship status, putting an end to swirling rumors about her dating life. The former Miss Universe clarified that she has been single for the past couple of years and isn’t looking to change that anytime soon.

“I have no man in my life,” Sen revealed frankly to Rhea during the podcast. “I’ve been single for a while now. It’s been almost two years since I’ve been on my own, specifically since 2021. I’m not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends, and they are all just waiting for me to call them and say, ‘Look, I’m pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We’re driving to Goa.'”

Sen went on to explain that she’s enjoying this phase of being unattached after a significant relationship that lasted nearly five years. Her last public relationship was with Rohman Shawl, which ended in December 2021 after three years together. Despite appearing together at various events, Sen clarified in multiple interviews that she and Shawl are strictly friends now.

Rohman Shawl himself has echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their enduring friendship. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, he described their bond as “special” and emphasized that they have been together for six years, noting that their friendship remains unchanged.

When asked about their recent public appearances together, Shawl quipped, “We are together for six years. What’s new to this?” He emphasized that their friendship holds a special place and is visible to those around them.

Throughout the podcast, Sen emphasized her focus on herself and her close friendships, signaling a contentment with her current state of affairs. “I am not even interested in anyone at the moment,” she affirmed to Rhea. “It’s lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time.”

Sen’s openness about her personal life on Rhea’s show offered fans a glimpse into her mindset post-breakup and her perspective on relationships. Her candor about being single and uninterested in dating right now resonates with many who admire her for her independence and resilience.

As she continues to thrive in her career and personal life, Sushmita Sen remains a role model for many, exemplifying grace and strength in navigating life’s ups and downs.