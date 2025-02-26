Sushmita Sen spills the tea on marriage plans

Sushmita Sen has always been vocal about her life. Recently, during an Instagram live session, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress opened up about her marriage plans. Sushmita revealed that she is open to marriage if the partner deserves such a commitment.

During an Instagram live session, a fan asked Sushmita Sen about her marriage plans. To this, she said, “I want to get married as well. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layak. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge.” (There should be someone worthy of marriage, right? Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say in a very romantic way, it’s a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart, right? Then I’ll get married too).”

Previously, the ‘Aarya’ actress was in a public relationship with Lalit Modi. He is the founder and the former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Modi made their relationship official on Instagram after sharing several pictures from their holiday. Notably, he also introduced Sushmita as his “better half”. Moreover, he also changed his Instagram bio, adding “my love” followed by Sen’s Instagram handle. However, there were rumours of their breakup after Lalit soon removed Sushmita’s name from his Instagram bio and pulled their pictures. Subsequently, he confirmed the news by sharing a video featuring his new partner.

Prior to this, Sushmita was in a relationship with actor Rohmann Shawl. After dating for three years, they parted ways in 2021. Announcing their breakup on Instagram, she wrote a heartfelt note. “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

On the work front, Sushmita’s last project was the thriller ‘Aarya’ season 3.

