Parineeti Chopra shares ‘husband appreciation post’ for Raghav Chadha

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Raghav Chadha, with a touching appreciation post. On Sunday, Parineeti shared a series of endearing photos and a heartfelt message honoring Raghav.

The post featured a candid snapshot of Raghav enjoying a moment in a cafe, absorbed in his phone. His casual yet stylish look included a cream shirt, beige pants, a black half-sleeve jacket, and black sunglasses. Parineeti’s caption was straightforward but filled with affection: “Husband appreciation post. No one like you.”

Earlier this month, on July 14, the couple made headlines with their appearance at the Wimbledon Finals. Parineeti and Raghav were spotted looking chic in the stands, with Parineeti donning a white crepe dress and Raghav in a sharp suit. Their Instagram feed from the event captured the highlights of their day, including their stylish photos at the center court and a joyful selfie. They also indulged in Wimbledon’s iconic strawberries and cream.

The couple’s Wimbledon adventure was also marked by a celebratory clip of Carlos Alcaraz’s historic win. Another endearing moment showed Parineeti walking barefoot, holding her heels, while Raghav stood by her side. Parineeti’s caption for the Wimbledon post read, “Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love … the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz.”

In terms of her professional life, Parineeti Chopra recently appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role of Amar Singh Chamkila, with Parineeti playing his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film has been a significant part of her recent work, showcasing her versatility as an actress.