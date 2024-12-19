Sushmita Sen honors father on his 80th birthday with tribute

Bollywood star and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared a touching tribute to her father, Shubeer Sen, on his 80th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita posted a series of nostalgic photographs and penned a heartfelt message celebrating her father’s milestone.

“Happy Birthday to the nicest human being, I am blessed to call my Father!!! Happy 80th Baba @sensubir. Here’s to a life filled with glorious milestones & divine grace!! To your health & happiness always,” she wrote.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and followers flooding the comments with heart emojis and warm wishes for Shubeer Sen, a former Indian Air Force officer.

Sushmita Sen has often spoken about the deep bond she shares with her father, crediting him as a pillar of strength throughout her life.

Her father played a pivotal role during her journey to becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown in 1994. At just 18, she made history, and her father’s unwavering support was a constant source of encouragement during her remarkable achievement.

Following her pageant success, Sushmita transitioned into Bollywood, making her debut in 1996 with ‘Dastak’. Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in hits like ‘Biwi No. 1’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, and ‘Aankhen’.

Off-screen, Sushmita is admired for her life choices, particularly her decision to adopt two daughters, Renee and Alisah, as a single mother. Her journey as an independent and loving parent has inspired countless fans and reinforced her image as a trailblazer.

On the professional front, Sushmita continues to shine. She was last seen in ‘Aarya 3’, a gripping crime drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Her portrayal of a fierce woman navigating a dangerous underworld to protect her family has earned widespread acclaim. The first season of ‘Aarya’ even secured a nomination for “Best Drama” at the International Emmy Awards.