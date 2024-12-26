Sushmita Sen rings in 2025 with a bold new look and optimism

Sushmita Sen is stepping into 2025 with a bold new look and an infectious sense of optimism. The actress and former Miss Universe recently shared a video on Instagram, revealing her stylish transformation.

Sporting a chic, short haircut with playful fringes, she captioned the post with excitement: “New year… New look!!! 2025 ready for you!! A magical year is coming… I hope you feel it too!! Embrace the change, celebrate the new, it’s all happening!!!”

While her appearance may have changed, she assured fans that her positive outlook remains the same.

Just days before unveiling her new style, Sushmita Sen celebrated a special milestone in her family. She marked her father Shubeer Sen’s 80th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Sharing a picture of them together, she described him as the “nicest human being” and expressed her gratitude for his presence in her life. “Happpppyyyyy Birthday to the nicest human being, I am blessed to call my Father!!! Here’s to a life filled with glorious milestones & divine grace!!” she wrote.

On the professional front, Sushmita continues to make waves. Her recent performance in ‘Aarya 3’ earned widespread acclaim. In the gripping series, she plays a fearless woman navigating the dangerous world of crime to protect her family.

The show has gained international recognition, with its first season being nominated for “Best Drama Series” at the International Emmy Awards.

Sushmita Sen made history in 1994 as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title and debuted in Bollywood with ‘Dastak’ in 1996.

Over the years, she has starred in iconic films like ‘Biwi No. 1’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, and ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’. More recently, she portrayed transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the critically acclaimed miniseries ‘Taali’.