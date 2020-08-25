Amidst CBI probe into late actor’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has made another shocking statement. The politician alleged that SSR’S autopsy was “deliberately forcibly delayed” to make sure the poisons in his system would dissolve “beyond recognition”.

Swamy, on Tuesday, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR’s stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach. Time to nail those who are responsible (sic).”

This allegation comes after the politician alleged that the late Bollywood actor had met with a ‘Dubai compliant drug dealer’ on the day of his demise on June 14.

He tweeted, “Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why? (sic).”

It’s been a while now since, Swamy has repeatedly claiming that Sushant’s death wasn’t a suicide, but a murder.

Throughout Monday, netizens trended a hashtag on Twitter demanding that the CBI, which has now taken over the investigation of the case, should grill the doctors at Cooper Hospital who performed Sushant’s autopsy.

On Monday evening, Swamy had tweeted suggesting Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty should be subjected to custodial interrogation.

“If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to custodial interrogation to get at the truth,” reads Swamy’s tweet.