It was a shocking Sunday for the entire Bollywood film fraternity as they lost another gem, Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, as per police officials. As soon as the news about his demise broke, people from all walks of life actors mourned the death of this talented actor who had given stellar performances both in the Indian television industry and Bollywood.

Internationally acclaimed sand animator Manas Kumar Sahoo also paid his last respect to the Bollywood actor in his own way. He expressed his condolences by creating a mesmerising sand animation of Sushant in Puri.

In his Sand Animation, Manas created the picture of Sushant’s face which took him more than three hours to do so. The sand art that was Manas’ tribute to the actor showed Sushant’s face and it also had a heartfelt message for the actor.

The text on the sand animation read, “You will always live with us,” and “Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.”

In an interview with India Today, the first sand animator of India, Manas Sahoo said, “I was shocked to hear about the death. He was a multi-talented actor. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every family member of Sushant Singh during this difficult time.”

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che. He was last seen in Chhichhore.

The down-to-earth actor initially began his career with TV shows including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che.

However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released.