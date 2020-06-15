Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, as per police officials. The postmortem of the actor has been conducted at Mumbai’s Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. As per the reports, the actor suffered asphyxia due to hanging, which is stated to be the provisional cause of death.

“Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging,” Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has told ANI.

As per initial reports from the police, Sushant was suffering from depression for the past six months.

Meanwhile, the actor’s family arrived in Mumbai from Patna on Sunday night to perform his last rites.

RC Singh, the maternal uncle of Sushant, told ANI outside the late actor’s Patna residence that the family suspects foul play. “We do not think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered,” he said.

The news of Sushant’s demise comes just days after his former manager Disha Salian’s death.

The actor initially began his career with TV shows including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che.

However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara with Sanajan Sanghi which is yet to be released.

It was scheduled to release on May 8 but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.