Sunny Deol shares heartwarming childhood Rakshabandhan photo

For Raksha Bandhan 2024, Bollywood’s Sunny Deol delighted fans by sharing a nostalgic glimpse into his childhood. The actor posted an endearing throwback photo on Instagram featuring a younger version of himself with his sister, who is seen tying a rakhi around his wrist. The heartfelt caption read, “Happy Raksha Bandhan Dear sisters ❤️❤️,” instantly winning over fans who filled the comment section with praise for the charming image.

Sunny Deol, the eldest son of legendary actor Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur, has three siblings from this marriage: Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta. Dharmendra’s family also includes two daughters from his marriage with Hema Malini: Esha and Ahana Deol.

On the professional front, Sunny is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming film, “Lahore 1947.” Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie features Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta in lead roles. The film, which began garnering buzz following its announcement last October, also stars Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal. Notably, Sunny will appear alongside his son, Karan Deol, marking a significant moment for the Deol family.

In addition to “Lahore 1947,” Sunny has recently collaborated with director Gopichand Malineni for a new project. The film’s concept poster was revealed by Sunny on social media, sparking excitement among fans. He is also set to star in “Border 2,” a sequel to his 1997 hit film, promising more action and drama.