Suniel Shetty’s Rakshabandhan post highlights family bond

Raksha Bandhan is being joyfully celebrated today, with the festival spotlighting the special bond between siblings. In the midst of the celebrations, actor Suniel Shetty shared a heartfelt moment with his sisters, Sujata and Sunita, through a touching Instagram post. The photograph, taken on the day of his daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding to cricketer KL Rahul, shows Suniel standing proudly between his sisters. He described their relationship as the “purest and most eternal,” adding a personal touch to the festive spirit.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty has a busy slate of projects lined up. Fans can look forward to his appearances in “The Legend of Somnath,” which is nearing completion with just some VFX work remaining, and the highly anticipated “Welcome to the Jungle.” Additionally, he is set to star in “Nanda Devi,” a thrilling series being developed with Lionsgate.

Suniel’s acting career spans over three decades, with notable performances in films like “Dilwale,” “Hera Pheri,” and “Main Hoon Na.” His role in “Welcome to the Jungle,” the third installment of the popular “Welcome” franchise, is especially awaited. This sequel follows the success of the previous films, with a mix of returning stars and new faces. The film is scheduled for release in December 2024.

As excitement builds, Akshay Kumar, another prominent figure in the “Welcome” series, shared a celebratory video on his birthday, teasing the upcoming movie. The video, featuring an acapella performance by the cast, serves as a prelude to what fans can expect from “Welcome 3.”

With his diverse roles and ongoing projects, Suniel Shetty continues to captivate audiences, making both personal and professional milestones memorable.