Ranbir Kapoor reveals ‘Animal’ to be a trilogy; spills details about ‘Animal Park’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s passion project ‘Animal’ is taking the route of a trilogy, akin to several other popular film series. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor teased that the filmmaker is looking forward to a three-part film series. Lauding the director for his ‘originality,’ the actor spills the details about the future of the controversial film series.

Recently, at the Red Sea Film Festival, the ‘Tamasha’ actor got candid with Deadline about the blockbuster film ‘Animal’ and its sequel. Talking about ‘Animal Park,’ the second film, he revealed that the project is likely to go on floors in 2027. “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director) just kind of flirted with what he wants to do with the movie. It wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how we want to take this story forward. It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director. I am very excited to be a part of it.”

Ranbir Kapoor confirms again that Animal is going to have 3 parts

1. Animal Park

2. Animal Kingdom

Meanwhile, recently, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), a debate stirred on the film. An attendee commented that the film showcases that violence can solve any problem. Moreover, he iterated that such films should be discouraged.

To this, Ranbir responded, “I completely agree with your opinion. As an actor, it is our responsibility to bring movies which bring a positive change to the society. Having said that, I’m an actor, it’s very important that I also dabble in different genres and different characters and play varied roles. But what you are saying is absolutely correct. We have to be more responsible towards the kind of films we make.”

Released in 2023, ‘Animal’ drew heavy criticism from critics and several viewers for its glorification of toxic masculinity and violence. However, despite this, the title set the box office ablaze, raking over 900 crores. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.