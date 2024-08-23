Sunny Deol celebrates ‘Stree 2’ for box office success

Sunny Deol recently took to social media to celebrate the success of “Stree 2,” the much-anticipated sequel that has taken the box office by storm. The actor, who enjoyed a box office hit with his film “Gadar 2” last year, extended his congratulations to the “Stree 2” team through an enthusiastic Instagram post.

On Thursday, Sunny Deol shared the film’s poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations to the team of Stree 2 for bringing heavy monsoons to the box office and cheers for exhibitors.” His message highlights the massive success of the film, which has quickly become a favorite among moviegoers.

“Stree 2,” starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, hit theaters on August 15. The film faced competition from other releases, including “Khel Khel Mein” and “Vedaa,” but it has quickly risen above its competitors. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s performance has been nothing short of phenomenal, describing it as a “storm” or “tsunami” that has overwhelmed the box office.

Adarsh noted the impressive numbers the film has achieved, including a record-breaking Rs 200 crore in just four days. He shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Stree 2 has hit a DOUBLE CENTURY [Rs 200 cr NBOC] in just 4 days, a feat accomplished by only a select few Hindi biggies in the past. It has surpassed expectations, creating a significant impact on the box office and proving that a well-made desi entertainer will always receive love from audiences.”

The film’s success is underscored by its impressive weekend numbers: Wednesday previews brought in Rs 9.40 crore, with Thursday earning Rs 55.40 crore, Friday Rs 35.30 crore, Saturday Rs 45.70 crore, and Sunday Rs 58.20 crore, totaling Rs 204 crore. This remarkable performance highlights the film’s widespread appeal and the audience’s strong reception.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Stree 2” also features a special cameo by Varun Dhawan. The film is a sequel to the 2018 hit “Stree,” and its continued success reaffirms the popularity of the franchise.

As “Stree 2” continues to dominate the box office, its success serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of engaging, well-crafted films in the Indian cinema landscape.