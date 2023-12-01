Sukhee sequel confirmed: Shilpa Shetty Kundra set to return in 2024!

In the wake of the overwhelming success of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s recent venture, “Sukhee,” the entertainment industry is abuzz with anticipation as a sequel, tentatively titled “Sukhee 2,” is officially in the pipeline. Directed by the talented Sonal Joshi, the original film, released in September of the current year, garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike.

What initially began as a cinematic venture backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series soon escalated to international fame when the film made its debut on the popular streaming platform, Netflix. The response was nothing short of phenomenal, propelling “Sukhee” to the fifth spot on the Global Top 10 (Non-English) films chart. Domestically, the film clinched the number one position in India, solidifying its status as a homegrown success story. Additionally, it secured a coveted spot among the top 10 films in 13 countries on the OTT platform.

Fueling the excitement further, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that director Sonal Joshi, along with the visionary producers, is gearing up to deliver a sequel that promises to be as enchanting as its predecessor. The decision to embark on this creative journey stems from the tremendous response and the evident global impact that “Sukhee” has made in the realm of entertainment.

Advertisement

The original film featured a stellar cast, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, and Chaitanya Choudhry in pivotal roles. The narrative followed the story of Sukhee, portrayed by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, an ambitious and vibrant woman who, after marriage, discovers the importance of reclaiming her individuality and pursuing her dreams. The plot takes a transformative turn when Sukhee embarks on a life-altering journey with her friends, played by Kapila, Gujral, and Irani, during a school reunion in Delhi.

As the film industry eagerly awaits the commencement of “Sukhee 2,” scheduled to go into production in the summer of 2024, fans and enthusiasts can expect another captivating chapter in the Sukhee saga, promising laughter, love, and life lessons.