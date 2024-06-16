Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra accused of cheating in gold investment scheme

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, face accusations of cheating from Mumbai-based bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari. In response, a Mumbai court has instructed the police to investigate the allegations and, if warranted, to file an FIR against Shetty and Kundra.

Presiding Judge NP Mehta, citing the MPID Act, stated, “Prima facie cognizable offence is made out. Concerned police station is directed to investigate the allegations made in the complaint and if any cognizable offence is found to have been committed by accused persons, then register F.I.R. against them under relevant Section of IPC and MPID Act.”

According to Kothari, Managing Director of M/s. Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and their associates ran a scheme through Satyug Gold Private Limited, promising investors high returns on gold investments with fixed-rate gold delivery regardless of market fluctuations. Allegations include fraud, breach of trust, and conspiracy.

Advertisement

Kothari, a prominent figure in the bullion business, claims he was persuaded by Shetty, Kundra, and their associates to invest heavily in their scheme, assured by the company’s credibility and timely gold delivery upon maturity. He invested Rs. 90,38,600 expecting 5000 gm of 24-carat gold after five years, but alleges the contract got breached with no gold or principal returned.

Supporting documents provided by Kothari, including a signed letter from Shilpa Shetty Kundra and an invoice from Satyug Gold Private Limited, corroborate his claims. The complaint details events where the accused failed to deliver the promised gold or return the principal, instead issuing a post-dated cheque resulting in a reported loss of Rs. 1,50,00,000 based on current gold rates.

The complaint seeks legal action under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999. In response, the court directed Mumbai Police to investigate the accusations.