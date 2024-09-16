‘Stree 3’ spoiler: Shraddha Kapoor teases her character’s name

Numbers prove the ‘Stree’ film series’ immense popularity. With the latest release, ‘Stree 2,’ continuing to dominate the box office even after becoming the second biggest Hindi film of all time, one question still perplexes fans. Despite there being two films featuring Shraddha Kapoor, one key question remains unanswered: What is her name in the ‘Stree’ film series? In both films of the franchise, Shraddha’s character is only known as the mysterious woman. The makers have also played with the anticipation surrounding her name, teasing fans throughout the films. Shraddha Kapoor has hinted about her character’s name in the franchise.

In the comments section of Instagram, the actress promised fans that she will reveal her name in the franchise—but they’ll need to wait a bit longer. Shraddha’s name in the film series will be revealed in Maddock Supernatural Universe’s ‘Stree 3.’

On September 15, Shraddha took to Instagram to share a BTS reel with pictures from the sets of ‘Stree 2.’ The reel featured a mix of her selfies, snaps with the team, and photos of herself in her character look. She captioned the video, “50% Pookie 50% Maaru kya???” The caption highlighted her dynamic personality in the film series, where she shifts from being a bubbly girl to ready for combat in an instant.

After posting the reel, several fans praised her performance and expressed their admiration. Notably, one fan asked the lingering question on everyone’s mind: “But name kya tha ye to batado @shraddhakapoor.” In an unexpected move, Shraddha replied, “Pakka bataungi! Stree 3 mein.” Since then, she has sparked a frenzy among the ‘Stree’ fandom and piqued their curiosity.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is breaking records with her last film, ‘Stree 2.’ The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. ‘Stree 2’ is the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s 2018 blockbuster and the second installment of the ‘Stree’ film series. It is also the fifth project under Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. Meanwhile, the makers have already confirmed the third installment. Additionally, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ sequel is also going to release and forms an integral part of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe.