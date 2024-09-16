Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master accused of sexual assault

Renowned choreographer Jani Master (birth name Shaik Jani Basha) has been accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old multiple times. Following the allegations, the Cyberabad Raidurgam police filed a Zero First Information Report (FIR) against the accused. The case has since been transferred to the Narsingi police for further investigation.

According to a report by The Hindu, a senior police officer stated, “The complainant said that Jani had sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times. Since the woman is a resident of Narsingi, the case has been transferred to the local police for further investigation.” Based on the victim’s statement, Jani Master has been booked under clauses (2) and (n) of Section 376 (rape) of the IPC. Additionally, he faces charges under criminal intimidation (Section 506) and voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323) of the IPC.

Reportedly, Shikha Goel, the DG of the Women Safety Wing (WSW) Telangana, stated that she was consulted for advice on how to proceed with the case. “I advised them to launch an internal inquiry under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act. Since the allegations also involve criminal charges, they were also advised to register a case with the law-and-order police. The case will be investigated further as per protocol.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Jani Master has faced accusations. In June, a fellow dancer named Satish reportedly filed a complaint against the choreographer with the Raidurgam police station. He alleged that Jani harassed him and prevented him from securing work in films. Jani Master denied these allegations during a press conference. Additionally, in 2019, he was reportedly sentenced to six months in jail by a local court in Medchal, Hyderabad, over a 2015 brawl at a college.

Jani Master recently choreographed the hit song ‘Aayi Nahi’ from ‘Stree 2.’ His filmography also includes notable tracks such as ‘Kaavaalaa’ from ‘Jailer’ and the title track of ‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ The choreographer has worked with top stars of the Indian film industry, including Ram Charan, Dhanush, and Allu Arjun.