‘Stree 2’: Director Amar Kaushik reacts to Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘credits’ remark

‘Stree 2’ has become the central topic of discussion among Bollywood fans. Since the day of its release, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster has been raking up impressive numbers at the Box office. Amid the glorious success of the film, a small controversy has stirred up online. Recently, Aparshakti Khurana commented on the ‘credits war’ that has been surrounding the film. The actor said that Shraddha Kapoor recieved the credit for the film because of a ‘PR game.’ Soon, netizens took over social media speculating it to be a jibe. Following this, filmmaker Amar Kaushik has opened up on Aparshakti’s remarks.

For those unaware Aparshakti taked the ‘credits war in an interview with Zoom. ’ To this, he replied, “If I comment on this, it will go far.” Reflecting on Shraddha Kapoor getting the credit for the film, the actor called it a “PR Game.” Soon, a controversy stirred and now the film’s director has opened up on the issue.

In his latest conversation with Zoom, Amar Kaushik opened up about the ‘credits war’ and also disclosed his conversation with Aparshakti about his comment. Weighing on the war, he said, “We video-called each other when the controversy around the credits sparked online. We simply laughed about it.” He iterated that his bond with ‘Stree 2’s cast is strong and said, “We are extremely close. Even when something goes wrong, we say it to each other on their face. There is no formality between us. It is a completely fan-created controversy. When a film does well, the fans think it is because of their favourite star. This is good for our film’s business. Because of the controversy, more people are watching this film.”

Moreover, he also added, “I even called Aparshakti after his statement. I asked him, ‘What was that?’ He said, ‘Paaji, I didn’t mean anything by it. You know me how I talk.’ He then said, ‘I always laugh when I say such things, this time, I just forgot to laugh and it became serious.’ Then, I was like, ‘But, what did you mean? What were you trying to say?’ He said, ‘I was just talking and the way she was asking questions, I just didn’t laugh.’ Aparshakti is very good at heart. When he is bothered about something, he will simply blurt it out. He won’t bottle it up. He was like, ‘I am just caught between the fan war’.”

As the conversation progressed, Amar Kaushik also noted that the credit for a film’s success doesn’t only go to the cast. He emphasised that the team behind the camera is equally responsible for the film’s success. Having cleared the air, the director humorously asked the viewers to continue the ‘credits war’ till the film racks up 1000 crores.

‘Stree 2’ is the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s 2018 blockbuster and is the second instalment of the ‘Stree’ film series. Meanwhile, It is the fifth title in Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Moreover, the makers have already confirmed the third instalment.