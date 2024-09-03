‘Stree 2’ surges past 500cr mark, set to overtake ‘Animal’ and ‘Jawan’

Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ shows no signs of slowing down! The horror-comedy has been raking in box office numbers at a remarkable pace. After a stellar 19 days at the domestic box office, the Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkumar Rao starrer has amassed ₹509.40 crores as of its third Monday. With this impressive achievement, the fifth installment of Maddock’s supernatural universe has joined the 500-crore club. ‘Stree 2’ is now competing with the major players like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Animal’. Moreover, most notably, it’s competing with ‘Jawan’, the highest-grossing film domestically.

Also Read: ‘Stree 2’ OTT release: Fans await details and we have them all

The sequel to the 2018 hit earned ₹307.80 crores in its first week and ₹145.80 crores in its second week. Additionally, ‘Stree 2’ garnered ₹9.25 crores on its third Friday and ₹17.40 crores on its third Saturday. On its third Sunday, the film collected ₹22.10 crores and ₹7.05 crores on its third Monday, bringing its total to ₹509.40 crores.

Advertisement

Given the film’s impressive momentum, it’s not surprising that it may soon surpass some of the biggest films in Indian cinema. The film now aims to exceed the lifetime earnings of ‘Gadar 2’ (₹525.7 crore), ‘Pathaan’ (₹543.09 crore), and ‘Animal’ (₹553.87 crore). If ‘Stree 2’ manages to surpass these hits, it will then target its biggest competitor, ‘Jawan’. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Jawan’ is the highest-grossing Bollywood release of all time. Its total net domestic collection is ₹640.25 crores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Given the unchallenged success of this horror-comedy, which features the second threat to Chanderi, the film is expected to continue its smooth run. If the current pace continues, surpassing the lifetime collection of SRK’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’ may not be far off. ‘Stree 2’ is expected to dominante the box office up till Dussehra 2024, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

On X, Adarsh wrote, “#Stree2 is rock-steady at the #BO, firmly holding its ground on a working day [third Mon]… Mass circuits—particularly non-national chains and single screens at Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres—are driving its business… Expected to enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted run right till #Dussehra. [Week 3] Fri 9.25 cr, Sat 17.40 cr, Sun 22.10 cr, Mon 7.05 cr. Total: ₹509.40 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

‘Stree 2’ is the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s 2018 blockbuster and is the second installment of the ‘Stree’ film series. Meanwhile, It is the fifth title in Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Moreover, the makers have already confirmed the third instalment. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’s sequel is also up for release. The film forms an intergral part of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe.