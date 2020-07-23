Actor Sonu Sood has been constantly helping migrants amidst the pandemic. The actor has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Working at the front, the actor has been setting an example for thousands of people who have claimed to help those poor migrants.

And now, After months of sending them back to their native places safely, he has launched an application dedicated to their job search. According to reports, an app named Pravasi Rojgar will provide all the necessary information and links to find jobs for the migrant workers.

A Mumbai Mirror report is surfacing on the internet that quoted Sonu as saying that “Lot of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over the last few months, in order to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country. Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that are involved at the grassroots level in skilling and placing the youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology startups and above all the returned migrants whom I have helped.”

The report further added that around 500 companies from various sectors including construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics will offer job opportunities on the portal to these underprivileged people.

Sonu has been arranging free and safe transportation of migrant workers who want to get back to their hometowns. He has also been donating safety gear to frontline workers in this pandemic. In a recent announcement, Sonu cleared he will be helping around 3,000 stranded students in Kyrgyzstan to come back to India. The first chartered flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi has will operate on 23 July, followed by charters for other states.