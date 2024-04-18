Sonu Sood pays tribute to father on birth anniversary

Actor Sonu Sood took a poignant moment on his father Shakti Sood’s birthday to express gratitude and remembrance. Sharing heartfelt snapshots on Instagram, Sonu captured cherished memories of his childhood, seated lovingly in his father’s embrace, dressed in traditional garb. Alongside these glimpses, he shared a portrait of his dad, accompanying it with a touching message.

“Happy birthday papa. Thank you for inspiring me, making me what I am today. I will always miss you. The production house; on your name Shakti Sagar Productions will always help people realize their dreams. #fateh,” Sonu wrote, imbuing his tribute with warmth and reverence.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

In response, an outpouring of support and affection flooded the comments section. From heartfelt emoji tributes from industry peers like Farah Khan Kunder to heartfelt messages from fans sending their regards to “dear uncle,” the post resonated deeply with many.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s professional endeavors continue to draw attention. Teasing his upcoming project ‘Fateh’ with a recently unveiled teaser, the actor showcased a snippet of his versatility. The teaser, beginning with the assertion ‘Never underestimate a nobody,’ offers a glimpse into the narrative’s intrigue, featuring Sonu in a compelling dialogue exchange where he asserts his prowess with both conviction and mystery.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind ‘Fateh,’ Sonu disclosed that the idea stemmed from a desire to address instances of exploitation and deception perpetrated in his name, particularly during times of crisis such as the pandemic. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized the film’s thematic resonance with his commitment to aiding others, underscoring its significance beyond entertainment.

Scheduled for release this year, ‘Fateh’ marks a significant milestone for Sonu Sood, as he steps into the directorial arena. Produced in collaboration with Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the film promises to be a testament to both his cinematic vision and his enduring dedication to uplifting others.