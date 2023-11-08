Sonnalli Seygall Speaks Out on Deepfake Incidents After Rashmika’s Video Goes Viral

In the wake of the viral video featuring Rashmika Mandanna, actress Sonnalli Seygall has come forward to share her own unsettling experience with manipulated content. She disclosed that although her encounter didn’t involve a video, it revolved around manipulated images. Speaking on the subject, she stated, “Yes, it has happened to me in the past but not in a video, in the form of pictures. And it was very, very scary then.”

Sonnalli recounted that her mother played a crucial role in bringing this matter to her attention. She described her mother as someone who can be easily deceived, especially during the early stages when this issue was relatively new. Her mother was deeply concerned and questioned her about the images. Sonnalli explained the situation, assuring her that the images were, in fact, morphed and not real.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Sonnalli expressed a mix of emotions, emphasizing the gravity of the issue. She asserted, “It’s very sad. It’s scary and makes me angry. It’s completely illegal, and just because faceless individuals are involved in such activities, it doesn’t make it acceptable by any standards.”

The recent incident involving Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video has deeply disturbed Sonnalli Seygall. She shared her apprehensions, stating, “Oh my God, it’s scary. Very, very scary. Of course, we have all seen it in the past with pictures, and that was always debatable, but this is so real to the point. I mean, it’s so illegal.” Sonnalli underscored the urgency for immediate action against such practices, advocating for legal consequences.

As a woman and a human being, Sonnalli expressed her concerns about the potential dangers posed by manipulated content. She stressed the need for a safer online environment, especially considering how much of our lives are intertwined with the internet, encompassing social media, search engines like Google, and our personal smartphones. The security of personal information and protection against such cyber threats are vital in today’s digital age.