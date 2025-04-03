Salman Khan opens up on industry’s silence on ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan’s latest stint ‘Sikandar’ hit theatres on March 30. Despite the initial buzz, the title is unable to attract audiences. Recently, Salman Khan opened up on the lack of industry support during his releases. He stated that while his colleagues may assume that the star is self-sufficient, he too needs support just like others.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the interviewer pointed out how his colleagues from the Hindi film industry do not give shoutouts to his projects. This is even though Salman Khan frequently promotes his colleagues and friends’ upcoming titles, irrespective of the budget or scale. To this, Salman responded, “Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don’t need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me).”

Salman has always voiced his full support for the projects of his colleagues and friends from the industry. Moreover, the star even wishes his competitors whose films are directly clashing with his at the box office. Recently, Salman gave a shoutout to Sunny Deol’s upcoming action entertainer, ‘Jaat.’ The title is slated for release on April 10, 2025. Additionally, Salman also wished luck to the Malayalam film ‘L2: Empuraan’ featuring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Notably, the film clashed with ‘Sikandar’ at the box office. “I hope the film (L2: Empuraan) does well… Then Jaat is also coming in sometime. With the way Sunny is going, he will hit the ball out of the park.”

Meanwhile, as per Sacnilk, ‘Sikandar’ has minted 84.25 crores so far in India. The title collected 9.75 crores on the fourth day of release. This recorded the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. The film opened to a decent collection on Sunday, racking up 26 crores.

In the film, Salman is on a quest to deliver justice. He tasks himself to protect the people who receive her wife’s organs after she succumbs to her death. ‘Sikandar’ also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankrolled the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm.