‘Sikandar’: Ameesha Patel weighs in on Salman and Rashmika’s age gap

Salman Khan has often received criticism for the age gap between him and his actresses. Fans and critics have time and again expressed their displeasure about younger actresses playing his love interest. The actor’s pairing with his 31-years junior, Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Sikandar’ has once reignited the age gap debate. Now, Ameesha Patel has weighed in on the issue.

At a recent event in Mumbai, an interviewer probed Ameesha about the age gap between Salman and Rashmika in ‘Sikandar.’ To this, the actress reminded that there was also an age gap between her and her ‘Gadar’ co-star, Sunny Deol. Ameesha said, “Mere aur Sunny (Deol) ji mein bhi to 20 saal ka gap tha. Par jab jodi chalti hai to chalti hai. (There was a 20-year age gap between me and Sunny (Deol) ji as well, but when a pair works, it works). Anyways, Salman is just muah (flying kiss gesture).”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)



Previously, at a media interaction, Salman also commented on the debate. He said, “If I want to work with Ananya or Janhvi, people have made it difficult for me because then they talk about the age gap. I work with younger actors, thinking it will give them a good opportunity, and I intend to continue working with younger actresses.”

Moreover, at the film’s trailer launch, he directly shared his insights on the age gap between him and Rashmika. The star rebuffed the criticism iterating that neither of them had issues with it. He said, “People say there is a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. When the heroine and her father don’t have a problem, then why do you have a problem?” Additionally, Salman announced that even in the future, when Rashmika gets married and has a daughter, he will go on to work with her.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor to team up with ‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve: Report

‘Sikandar’ hit theatres on March 30. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankrolled the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the title also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sathyaraj in key roles.