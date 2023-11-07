Zara Patel Reacts to Deepfake Video with Rashmika Mandanna

Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, has recently responded to the use of her video in a deepfake featuring popular Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna’s face. Patel expressed her deep concern and distress regarding the incident and made it clear that she had no involvement in the creation of the video.

Taking to Instagram, Zara Patel shared her thoughts in an Instagram story, where she wrote, “It has come to my attention that someone created a deepfake video using my body and a popular Bollywood actress’s face. I had no involvement with the deepfake video, and I’m deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening.”

She also used this opportunity to send a strong message to internet users, urging them to fact-check the content they encounter online. In her words, “Please take a step back and fact-check what you see on the Internet. Not everything on the Internet is real.”

Not just Zara, even Rashmika Mandanna also addressed the issue. In a tweet, she expressed her distress, mentioning that she felt hurt having to discuss the spread of the deepfake video online. She conveyed that such incidents were genuinely frightening, not just for her, but for everyone vulnerable to harm due to the misuse of technology.

Mandanna emphasized the need for collective action to address this issue, as it affects not only her but also the broader community. She stressed the urgency of addressing identity theft through technology misuse. She also emphasized the need to tackle it as a community before more people fall prey to such identity theft.