Sonali Bendre starts 2024 at Neelkanth, misses Geeta Kapur

Sophia Bush reflects on a year of transformation
Explore Sophia Bush's candid journey through the highs and lows of 2023, discovering self-discovery, resilience, and personal growth.
Sonali Bendre kicks off 2024 with a spiritual visit to Neelkanth, hoping for a positive year. She shares moments on Instagram and expresses missing co-judge Geeta Kapur from ‘India’s Best Dancer 3.’
Actor Sonali Bendre kicked off her year on a positive note with a visit to Neelkanth, as she shared glimpses of the spiritual outing on Instagram. Donning a full-length purple jacket, light-colored pants, and an off-white muffler paired with white sneakers, Sonali expressed her hope for overcoming negativity in the new year with the blessings of Neelkanth.
In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Started the year with a visit to Neelkanth… I hope the poison of negative thoughts and actions can be overcome this year with his blessings! #HarHarMahadev PS: @geeta_kapurofficial thought of you. #Neelkanth #NeelkanthMahadev #Shiva #NewYear2024 #SwitchOnTheSunshine #PositiveThoughts #GoodVibesOnly #NewBeginnings.”
Sonali also reminisced about her time on the reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3,’ where she and choreographer Geeta Kapur served as judges alongside Terence Lewis. Sharing snippets of her birthday celebration in Haridwar, including rickshaw rides, cable car adventures, and attending the Ganga Aarti, she expressed gratitude to @pilibhithouseharidwar for the memorable experiences.
On the professional front, Sonali recently marked her OTT debut with ZEE5’s ‘Broken News,’ portraying the character of journalist Amina Qureshi. Despite facing health challenges in 2018 when diagnosed with cancer, Sonali triumphed over the disease after undergoing treatment in the USA. Since her recovery, she has been active in cancer awareness initiatives.
