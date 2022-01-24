Sonakshi Sinha responds to questions about marriage with a ‘Dabangg’ response

During the wedding season, singles are constantly asked: “When are you getting married?” especially for Bollywood stars in the limelight.

With her witty responses, Sonakshi Sinha knows how to ‘khamosh’ these questions. In a recent ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram, a user asked, “Mam everyone is getting married when will u get married?”

Her response was sarcastic, saying, “Everyone is also getting COVID? Should I get that too??”

In a separate Instagram story, she shared that she planned to watch all Marvel movies chronologically over the weekend.

The actress will next be seen in the films ‘Double XL’ with Huma Qureshi and ‘Kakuda’ with Riteish Deshmukh.

(With inputs from ANI)