Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani arrive in Delhi for Diwali festivities

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are back in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with family this year. They were spotted at Delhi Airport on Tuesday night after arriving from Mumbai, catching the attention of eager fans and photographers alike.

Kiara turned heads with her chic all-white ensemble, featuring a long-sleeved shirt and matching flared trousers, exuding elegance and simplicity. Sidharth complemented her in a classic white t-shirt, layered with a black jacket, and paired with black cargo pants for a stylishly coordinated look.

Their love story began on the sets of ‘Shershaah’, where their on-screen chemistry led to a real-life romance. In February 2023, the couple tied the knot in a grand destination wedding at Rajasthan’s opulent Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close family and friends, but it still became one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood.

The couple’s wedding announcement, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” (“We’re now permanently booked”), captured hearts across the internet. Even their breathtaking photos from their big day made headlines.

On their wedding day, Kiara Advani was a vision in a stunning pink and gold lehenga. She wore intricate embroidery and paired with regal jewelry, including a shimmering maang-tikka, while Sidharth Malhotra looked equally dapper in an ivory and gold embroidered bandhgala, accessorized with a turban and stole. All of them were designs of Manish Malhotra, who was also a close part of their celebrations.

Their wedding video, which continues to enchant fans, is nothing short of a fairytale. It opens with Kiara, escorted by her brothers, making her way to the altar under a flower canopy. She playfully danced her way to Sidharth. He responded with a mock impatience, checking his watch in a light-hearted gesture that delighted onlookers.