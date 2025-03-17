Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ locks release date

YRF’s Spy Universe’ next, ‘War 2’ is going to be a sensational and pulse-pounding actioner! As fans eagerly wait for the film, the makers have dropped the release date. The YRF Spy thriller film is going to hit theatres on August 14, 2025.

Taking to X, the makers have dropped the official announcement. Sharing a promotional clip, they wrote, “Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2… there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide…”

‘War 2’ is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The sequel will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The title will also star Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Boasting an ensemble cast, the upcoming spy-thriller is director Ayan Mukerji’s first of the nature.

Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2 … there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide… ⚠️‼️ https://t.co/eVmQRLLJtG — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 16, 2025



Previously, reports surfaced that Jr NTR will go against 40 men in a thrilling fight sequence. Going all-in, the makers are reportedly roping in Shah Rukh Khan to cameo as ‘Pathaan.’ While Tiger (Salman Khan) and Pathaan have already appeared in each other’s titles, Pathaan will now make an appearance with Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir.

The YRF Spy Universe found its inception in 2012 with ‘Ek Tha Tiger.’ The hit title starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Its success led to two sequels: ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in 2017 and ‘Tiger 3’ in 2023. In 2019, the makers released Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War.’ Moreover, the universe expanded further with ‘Pathaan’ in 2023, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Moving ahead, YRF is expanding its Spy Universe with ‘Alpha.’ Led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, it will be the franchise’s first female spy flick. ‘Alpha’ will hit theatres on December 25, 2025. Additionally, the franchise has a ‘Pathaan’ sequel in the works, marking the return of SRK as the titular spy. Additionally, a film titled ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is also in the works, reportedly.