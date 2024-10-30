Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman in ‘Jai HanuMan’: First look OUT!

The first look of ‘Jai HanuMan’, a highly anticipated film from visionary director Prasanth Varma, has been unveiled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty as the mighty Lord Hanuman, and this collaboration promises to make ‘Jai HanuMan’ one of India’s most awaited cinematic experiences.

After the massive success of ‘HanuMan’, Prasanth Varma teams up with industry heavyweight Mythri Movie Makers for this sequel, set to continue the epic tale of Hanuman. Varma, known for creatively weaving mythology into modern storytelling, is once again pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema.

Adding to the excitement is the casting of Rishab Shetty, who won hearts with his phenomenal performance in ‘Kantara’. His portrayal as Lord Hanuman is already generating immense anticipation.

The freshly released first-look poster gives audiences a powerful glimpse of Rishab Shetty embodying Hanuman’s divine strength and devotion. Sitting on his foot with a small idol of Sri Ram held close, the poster captures Hanuman’s indomitable spirit.

Rishab’s intense physicality and evident commitment to the character suggest he’s an inspired choice to bring this legendary figure to life. Fans and film enthusiasts alike are buzzing with excitement. They are eager to witness the iconic portrayal of their favorite actor.

‘Jai HanuMan’ isn’t just another mythological tale. It’s an action-packed tribute to loyalty and strength, set against the backdrop of Kaliyug. Here, Hanuman lives in exile under a sacred promise made to his beloved Lord Ram. His silence signifies patience rather than defeat.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Jai HanuMan’ is a high-budget spectacle. It promises top-tier visuals and cutting-edge production quality.

As part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), the film aims to set new standards for mythological storytelling in Indian cinema.