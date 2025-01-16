Siddharth Anand visits Saif Ali Khan following intruder attack

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, accompanied by his wife Mamta Bhatia-Anand, reached Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning to visit actor Saif Ali Khan, who is receiving treatment after a violent confrontation at his Bandra home.

The incident, which took place late Wednesday night, has left the film industry and the public in shock.

According to police reports, the altercation began when an intruder attempted to break into Khan’s residence in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building.

The intruder first confronted Khan’s maid, and when the actor stepped in to intervene, the situation escalated into a physical struggle. During the confrontation, Khan sustained several injuries, which led to his hospitalization.

Khan’s public relations team later confirmed the attack, describing it as an attempted burglary. In a statement, they said, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently undergoing surgery in the hospital. We request the media and fans to be patient as this is a police matter.”

Kareena Kapoor’s team issued an official statement after #SaifAliKhan‘s attack. The team urged media and fans not to speculate anything, citing ongoing police investigations. Saif is currently undergoing surgery at #LilavatiHospital.#KareenaKapoor #Bollywood #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/THGgK1Osgq — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 16, 2025

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the COO of Lilavati Hospital, provided further details on Khan’s condition. He explained that Ibrahim and the caretaker brought Saif to the hospital at around 3 a.m.

The actor had suffered six wounds, believed to be caused by sharp objects such as knives, with two of the injuries being deep, including one near his spine.

Doctors discovered a small foreign object near his spine, and Khan is currently undergoing surgery with a team of specialists.

Siddharth Anand, who has worked with Saif Ali Khan in films such as ‘Salaam Namaste’ (2005) and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ (2007), as well as producing the upcoming heist thriller ‘Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter’, arrived at the hospital to offer his support. Khan is ready to star in the film alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

The attack has sparked widespread concern, with several celebrities expressing their shock and urging increased security in the area.

Actress Pooja Bhatt took to X (formerly Twitter) to call for greater police presence in Bandra, writing, “Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs have never felt so unsafe before.”

Chef Kunal Kapoor also shared his concern on Instagram, praying for Khan’s speedy recovery. “Stunned to hear about the attack on Saif. Praying for his speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Actor Jr NTR, who recently worked with Khan in ‘Devara Part 1’, also expressed his sorrow, tweeting, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, confirmed that the altercation between Khan and the intruder had left the actor injured, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently starred in ‘Devara Part 1’, a high-octane action thriller that hit theaters in September 2024.