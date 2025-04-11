Akshay Kumar reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s dig at ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has finally addressed the brewing controversy surrounding veteran actor and Member of Parliament, Jaya Bachchan’s recent jab at the title of his 2017 hit film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

And as always, Akshay kept it subtle!

Here’s a quick rewind: Jaya Bachchan made waves last month when she openly mocked the title of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ during a public event. On hearing the film’s name, she dismissed it with a scoff, calling it a “flop” and saying she would ‘never’ watch a film with such a title.

Her blunt reaction sparked a flurry of criticism online, with netizens quick to remind her (and everyone else) that the movie wasn’t just a massive box-office success—it was also instrumental in raising awareness about the importance of sanitation and the campaign against open defecation in India.

Cut to this week, where Akshay Kumar, currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, was asked about how it feels when fellow industry members critique his films—especially those with a social message. True to his nature, Akshay handled the moment with remarkable composure.

“I don’t think anyone’s actually criticised these films,” he said. “Only a fool would criticise something like this. Look at the films I’ve made—’Pad Man’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Kesari’, and now ‘Kesari 2’. These are not just movies; they carry messages, they mean something. I’ve made them from the heart.”

And when directly asked about Jaya Bachchan’s comments, Akshay didn’t fire back or get defensive. Instead, he chose diplomacy over drama.

“If she said that, then maybe she’s right. I don’t know,” he replied with a calm smile. “If making a film like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ was a mistake, and if she thinks so, then maybe she’s right. But I believe in the intention behind the work.”

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, for those who need a quick reminder, was inspired by real-life events and focused on the urgent need for better sanitation facilities in rural India. It shed light on the harsh reality faced by millions, especially women, who lack access to toilets—a topic rarely touched upon in commercial cinema.