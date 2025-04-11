Soha Ali Khan reveals Sharmila Tagore was the breadwinner while Tiger Pataudi played cricket for fun

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran star Sharmila Tagore and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi. Her father was the Nawab of Pataudi, a princely state in pre-independence India. In a recent conversation, Soha discussed family dynamics and how her mother was the principal breadwinner. Reflecting, she noted that cricket didn’t pay much back then. Moreover, Tiger Pataudi played for fun and not to generate income.

Speaking with Just Too Filmy, Soha Ali Khan said, “We are often influenced by people who are close to us and one big role model for me was my father. By the time I was born, he retired from cricket but he played for the enjoyment of the sport. There was no money at all. If you can believe it in cricket when my father was playing in the 1960s. No IPL, no endorsements, nothing.”

Talking about her childhood, she revealed the veteran actress was the breadwinner for the family. “My mother was the breadwinner in the family. So, I always saw him saying, ‘You should do what makes you happy.’ And I also saw my mother who also has been an actor her whole life. She still chose to do whatever her heart prompted her to do. At the age of 24, she got married even though you typically don’t do that if you are a woman. You know that when you get married your career takes a bit of a hit. She had a child a couple of years later and she continued to work. She had some of her biggest successes after that.”

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi tied the knot in 1968 amid massive tensions over their inter-faith relationship.