Kareena Kapoor visits Saif Ali Khan at hospital after stabbing incident

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after undergoing surgery following a shocking attack at his Bandra home early Thursday morning. The 54-year-old actor was stabbed multiple times by a burglar who broke into the house. Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital to be by his side, accompanied by tight security.

A video of her hospital visit quickly made its way onto social media.

Following the surgery, Saif’s team released a statement reassuring fans that he is stable and out of danger. “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is currently in recovery. Doctors are closely monitoring his progress,” the statement read.

It also confirmed that all family members, including Kareena and their son Jeh, are safe, and the police are investigating the incident.

The statement expressed gratitude towards the medical team at Lilavati Hospital, thanking Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and others involved in Saif’s care. “We appreciate the support from fans and well-wishers during this difficult time,” it added.

Kareena Kapoor’s team issued an official statement after #SaifAliKhan‘s attack. The team urged media and fans not to speculate anything, citing ongoing police investigations. Saif is currently undergoing surgery at #LilavatiHospital.#KareenaKapoor #Bollywood #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/THGgK1Osgq — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 16, 2025

The attack occurred around 2:15 a.m. when a burglar entered the family’s residence and began attacking the house help.

Saif, who had been asleep, was alerted by the noise coming from his son Jeh’s room. Upon investigating, he found the intruder in a confrontation with the house help.

He attempted to intervene, trying to protect the staff member, and was stabbed six times in the process. Two of the wounds are reportedly serious as they are near his spine.

Kareena and other family members were at home when the incident took place, but they were unharmed.

The Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to gather evidence. Three suspects have been detained and are currently being interrogated in connection with the attack.