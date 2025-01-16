Sara and Ibrahim rush to Saif Ali Khan’s side after intruder attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized after being injured in a violent altercation with an intruder at his Bandra residence late Wednesday night. The actor’s children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were seen arriving at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital to visit their father, who is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Saif’s residence in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra, when an intruder reportedly confronted the actor’s maid.

When Saif intervened to diffuse the situation, it escalated into a physical confrontation. During the scuffle, the actor sustained multiple stab wounds and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital.

Saif’s PR team later confirmed the attempted burglary and shared details of his condition. “There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter,” the statement read.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, revealed that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday. The actor had sustained six stab wounds, two of which were deep, one of them near his spine.

A foreign object was also found near the injury site. Saif is being treated by a team of specialists, including Dr. Nitin Dange, a Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr. Leena Jain, a Consultant Plastic Surgeon, and other medical professionals. The full extent of his injuries will be clearer after surgery, the hospital said.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who has worked with Saif in films like ‘Salaam Namaste’ (2005) and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ (2007), was also seen at the hospital, alongside his wife Mamta Bhatia-Anand.

Siddharth is currently producing Saif’s upcoming project ‘Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter’, where Saif stars alongside actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

The attack has raised concerns about security, with the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) condemning the incident. IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit expressed his concern over the building’s security, questioning how an intruder managed to reach the 12th floor and enter Saif’s home.

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirming that Saif was injured during the altercation.