Jaideep Ahlawat responds to his suave moves from ‘Jewel Thief’ becoming a sensation

Jaideep Ahlawat is taking over the internet and how! The actor who has always stunned with his impeccable acting prowess and range, recently surprised fans with his suave and electric moves. Recently the makers of Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘Jewel Thief’ dropped the single ‘Jaadu.’ The magnetic track also features Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. While all the cast members have heated the floor, what intrigued fans was Ahlawat taking the stage. Since he has never danced on screen, fans are in awe of his nimble feet. Now, the man himself has addressed his dance becoming a sensation.

Following the release of the track ‘Jaadu’ from ‘Jewel Thief,’ several fans took to social media. Sharing clips of Jaideep Ahlawat dancing to the beats, they expressed their awe at his skills. Since then, the clips have been going viral with fans flooding the comment section. Sharing the clip, a page wrote the caption, “I had no idea Jaideep Ahlawat could shake legs like this. Is there anything this man cannot do.” Meanwhile, the video was titled, “Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba; I wanna watch Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaadu.”

At the film’s trailer launch, Jaideep tried to mellow the attention down. He said, “I don’t know why people are so surprised to see me dance, I am from Haryana and have danced a lot since childhood in many ‘ghudchadis.’ So, dancing is okay. Even Saif sir was saying this, ‘Why people get surprised that someone can dance.’”

Nikita Dutt also added to the conversation revealing how the set reacted to Jaideep’s dance sequence. “Usually, when actors have to go and dance, others would go and rest. When Jaideep sir was to dance, he had an audience, we were like, ‘Jaideep sir is going to dance.”

Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal have helmed the high-stakes heist drama. Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand have bankrolled the film under their banner Marflix Pictures. Netflix’s synopsis for the film reads, “A crime lord hires a master thief to steal the world’s most elusive diamond—The African Red Sun. But what starts as a flawless plan spirals into chaos, unexpected alliances, and deadly twists.” The film promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with its nail-biting thrilling sequences. From alliances, and action sequences, to a daunting heist, ‘Jewel Thief’ promises to be a captivating watch.

Meanwhile, the film is going to premiere on Netflix on April 25.