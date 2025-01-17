Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Doctors to consult family on shift to regular ward

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering in the ICU after being stabbed during a burglary at his Bandra residence early Thursday morning.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital are closely monitoring his condition, with plans to consult his family before deciding when he can be moved to a regular ward.

Advertisement

The attack occurred around 2:30 a.m. when an intruder confronted Saif’s maid at his 11th-floor apartment. In an attempt to intervene and prevent the situation from escalating, Saif was attacked and suffered multiple stab wounds. The intruder’s violent actions led to a serious injury, with a knife lodging into Saif’s spine.

Advertisement

Immediately after the attack, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Medical reports confirm that a 2.5-inch-long knife was removed from his spine, and surgeons worked to repair spinal fluid leakage caused by the injury to his thoracic spinal cord.

Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, addressed the public Thursday night, asking for privacy during this difficult time.

In her statement, she expressed the emotional toll the incident has taken on their family and appealed to the media and paparazzi to respect their wishes for space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded,” Kareena shared. “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.”

Kareena further urged the public to refrain from speculation and intrusive coverage, emphasizing the importance of allowing the family time to heal. She thanked everyone for their understanding and cooperation as they navigate this traumatic experience.