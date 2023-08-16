Shilpa Shetty refutes trolls with evidence of flag hoisting with chappals

As India commemorated its 77th Independence Day, Bollywood luminaries extended their heartfelt wishes to fans and followers. Among these well-wishers was Shilpa Shetty, who shared a poignant video of herself unfurling the national flag. Beside her stood her husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha Raj Kundra, and her mother Sunanda Shetty. Read how trolls came up to Shilpa Shetty and how she refuted them.

In the face of online, Shilpa Shetty responded with an apt retort. The trolls had questioned her choice of wearing footwear while hosting the national flag.

Shilpa Shetty stands out as an actress who wholeheartedly embraces every festivity alongside her family. Whether it’s raising the flag on Independence Day, dispelling negativity on Holika Dahana, or adorning Christmas trees at year’s end, Shilpa consistently seizes the opportunity to impart to her children with the profound values embedded in her religion and culture. Occasionally, Shilpa Shetty refutes trolls who come after her.

Accompanying the video was the caption “Vande Mataram,” signifying her deep patriotism. However, the video didn’t go unchallenged, as she was swiftly criticized for her decision to wear shoes during the flag-hoisting.

Responding to this criticism in the comments section, Shilpa composed a comprehensive rejoinder. She asserted her full understanding of the protocols governing flag hoisting and articulated her unwavering respect for the flag and her country. Shilpa also expressed her dissatisfaction with trolls who spread ignorance and negativity.

She emphasized that her respect for the flag originates from a deep-seated sentiment, rather than being open to questioning. She concluded her response by firmly stating that she won’t tolerate baseless negativity and requested the critics to do better.

To buttress her response, Shilpa utilized her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot from her Google search page. This screenshot validated her stance, stating that “the flag code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on.” Accompanied by the Indian flag emoji, her caption emphasized the accuracy of this information.

Her staunch stance garnered support from several fans who echoed that wearing shoes while hoisting the flag is not inappropriate.

Subsequently, Shilpa Shetty refutes trolls and reaffirms her assertion by sharing yet another screenshot from her Google search. The query asked whether the Indian flag can be hoisted with shoes on, and the response highlighted that the Flag Code of India indeed allows this. Her caption “#Facts ” left no room for doubt, underscoring her point.