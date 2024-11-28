Shehnaaz Gill calls ‘reel’ her ‘meal’ as she grooves to ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’

Shehnaaz Gill, the beloved actress and social media sensation, recently gave her fans a glimpse of her lively personality as she danced to a revamped version of the classic track “Kajra Mohabbat Wala” on the sets of her upcoming film.

The video, shared on Instagram, features Shehnaaz dancing joyfully alongside her team, showcasing her energetic spirit and charm.

Dressed in a mint-colored kurta and white pyjamas, she looked every bit the “desi kudi,” effortlessly blending traditional style with her vibrant energy. In her post, Shehnaaz playfully declared, “Reel is my meal”.

The song “Kajra Mohabbat Wala” holds a special place in Bollywood history. Originally from the 1969 film ‘Kismat’, the track is immortalized by the voices of Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum.

The film, featuring iconic stars like Babita and Helen, has left a lasting legacy, and Shehnaaz’s playful rendition of the song was a fun nod to its timeless appeal.

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill had also set the stage on fire with a dance on Badshah’s latest track, “Morni,” from his recent music release. In a video shared with her fans, she expressed her passion for dancing, even when caught up in her busy schedule.

“When work’s got you running on full speed, but passion says, ‘Let’s do this real quick!’ Busy, but never too busy for what I love,” she wrote, accompanied by her signature enthusiasm. The track itself pays homage to the popular 1991 Rajasthani folk song “Morni Baga Ma Bole” from ‘Lamhe’, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

As Shehnaaz juggles her busy career, she is also making strides in Punjabi cinema. She recently shared an exciting milestone on Instagram, announcing the commencement of her Punjabi film shoot with celebrated director Amarjit Saron, known for films like ‘Honsla Rakh’ and ‘Saunkan Saunkne’.

“Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team,” she wrote, sharing a picture of herself holding the film’s clapboard.