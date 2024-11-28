Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ pushed to Feb 14; avoids clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Following the sensational Diwali showdown between ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa 3,’ cinephiles were in to witness another clash! Both Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated sequel film ‘Pushpa 2’ and Vicky Kaushal’s ambitious period film ‘Chhaava’ locked December 6 as the release date. However, the makers of ‘Chhaava’ have pushed the release date to February 14, dodging the showdown. This ensures that Allu Arjun’s mega-actioner will get a solo release.

Trade Analyst and Film Critic Taran Aadarsh took to social media to announce the new release date of ‘Chhaava.’ He wrote, ” #Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025… The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025.” The move comes as a strategic decision given that the film is a high-budget title. Since, Vicky’s period film is an ambitious passion project, avoiding a high-stakes clash comes across as the right decision. Notably the hype around ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has taken over netizens as they wait to see Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj.

The revelation of the new release date comes after reports surfaced that the makers of ‘Chhaava’ were eyeing a new release date to avoid a clash. A source told Mid-Day, “Chhaava is an ambitious project for the stakeholders, production house, director Laxman Utekar, and its lead star, Vicky. It makes sense to release it when no other film is scheduled to air.”

The period passion project, ‘Chhaava’ stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The teaser shows the actor in his raw element as he exudes fearlessness and a fighter spirit. He captures both regal elegance and warrior spirit well, promising a captivating watch. The cut is laden with high-octane action sequences and battles. In the title, Rashmika Mandanna stars as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Notably, both ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ star Mandanna. Dinesh Vijan has backed the title with Laxman Utekar at the helm.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ chronicled the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie. He climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. Given the success of the prequel and the ace team behind ‘Pushpa 2,’ fans have high expectations from the film. Additionally, the high-intensity trailer promises a mass feast of action and drama. It features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.